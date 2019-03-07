English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Law and Order in Kamal Nath Govt Means 'Lo Aur Order Karo', Says Amit Shah
'Earlier, it was a government of Antyodaya schemes but now it has become a government of contractors and middlemen,' Amit Shah said.
BJP chief Amit Shah.
Bhopal: Coming down heavily on chief minister Kamal Nath-led government, BJP president Amit Shah alleged that Congress government in Madhya Pradesh has now become a government of contractors and middlemen.
Addressing the party workers in Sagar district on Thursday, Shah said, “In Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s rule, law and order meant law and order but in the last two months under the Congress rule, it has turned out to be ‘Lo aur Order Karo’ (Seek money and issue orders).”
Slamming the Congress government for bringing any change in last two months, he said, “Earlier, it was a government of Antyodaya schemes but now it has become a government of contractors and middlemen.”
Comparing further with the BJP government, Shah said, MP always took lead in implementing 133 welfare schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, Nath is busy stopping these scheme to stop PM’s popularity.
Shah said Kamal Nath government promised to waive off Rs 50,000 crore but as of now, they haven’t even waived off Rs 5,000 crore. He also slammed Congress for questioning Modi’s farmer pension saying the UPA in ten years only waived off Rs 53,000 crore of farm loans of three crore farmers but the Modi government has decided to offer Rs 6,000 per annum to 12 crore farmers every years which would add up to Rs 7.5 lakh crore in ten years.
“Those who have no idea whether the potato grows inside the land, outside or in factories should not advise us on farm loan waiver,” Shah mocked Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.
Aiming at the 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh, Shah exhorted party workers to work for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
