Law and Order, Unemployment Discussed on Second Day of Congress Training Workshop in UP

Rae Bareli: Congress leaders in Uttar Pradesh held discussions on a wide range of issues, including strengthening the party's organisational structure in the state, besides unemployment, law and order, violence on women and education, on the second day of the training workshop here on Wednesday.

"The training was imparted to participants on communication with public, able leadership, usage of various mass communication media and social media. Strategies were also framed to strengthen the organisational structure of the party in the state, and future course of action that is likely to take place," UP Congress administration in-charge Siddhartha Priye Srivastava said in a statement issued in Lucknow.

He also said responsibilities of the party office-bearers present at the workshop were also fixed.

Extensive discussions were held on the thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Subhash Chandra Bose, Vinoba Bhave, Chhatrapati Shahuji, Jyotibha Phule, Sant Ravidas, Kabir and various other eminent personalities, he said.

Srivastava said the training was also imparted to the participants so that they could properly present before the public various "anti-people" policies of the BJP such as "improper implementation" of GST, demonetisation, black money and losses due to economic slowdown.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is in her mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi's parliamentary constituency Rae Bareli to attend a three-day party meet, also met the Congress workers of the district, and heard their grievances.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi will visit Amethi on Thursday to attend a party programme, Congress spokesperson Anil Singh said.

She will arrive at the Amethi office in the afternoon and take part in the swearing-in function of the newly-appointed district unit president, Pradeep Singhal, he said.

Besides addressing the party workers, Priyanka Gandhi is also likely to meet them individually, Singh said.

This would be Priyanka Gandhi's second visit to the constituency after the defeat of her brother, Rahul Gandhi, in the Lok Sabha election.

She was here on September 27 to meet the family members of Ram Autar, who had allegedly died in police custody.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.