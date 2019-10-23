Maharashtra Assembly Elections
195/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|133
|31
|31
|18
|13
|+/- 2014
|+12
|-06
|-02
|+01
Haryana Assembly Elections
195/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|133
|31
|18
|13
|+/- 2014
|+12
|-06
|-02
|+01
Law and Order, Unemployment Discussed on Second Day of Congress Training Workshop in UP
Extensive discussions were held on the thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru, Ambedkar, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Subhash Chandra Bose, Vinoba Bhave, Chhatrapati Shahuji, Jyotibha Phule, Sant Ravidas, Kabir and other eminent personalities.
Representative image.
Rae Bareli: Congress leaders in Uttar Pradesh held discussions on a wide range of issues, including strengthening the party's organisational structure in the state, besides unemployment, law and order, violence on women and education, on the second day of the training workshop here on Wednesday.
"The training was imparted to participants on communication with public, able leadership, usage of various mass communication media and social media. Strategies were also framed to strengthen the organisational structure of the party in the state, and future course of action that is likely to take place," UP Congress administration in-charge Siddhartha Priye Srivastava said in a statement issued in Lucknow.
He also said responsibilities of the party office-bearers present at the workshop were also fixed.
Extensive discussions were held on the thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Subhash Chandra Bose, Vinoba Bhave, Chhatrapati Shahuji, Jyotibha Phule, Sant Ravidas, Kabir and various other eminent personalities, he said.
Srivastava said the training was also imparted to the participants so that they could properly present before the public various "anti-people" policies of the BJP such as "improper implementation" of GST, demonetisation, black money and losses due to economic slowdown.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is in her mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi's parliamentary constituency Rae Bareli to attend a three-day party meet, also met the Congress workers of the district, and heard their grievances.
Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi will visit Amethi on Thursday to attend a party programme, Congress spokesperson Anil Singh said.
She will arrive at the Amethi office in the afternoon and take part in the swearing-in function of the newly-appointed district unit president, Pradeep Singhal, he said.
Besides addressing the party workers, Priyanka Gandhi is also likely to meet them individually, Singh said.
This would be Priyanka Gandhi's second visit to the constituency after the defeat of her brother, Rahul Gandhi, in the Lok Sabha election.
She was here on September 27 to meet the family members of Ram Autar, who had allegedly died in police custody.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Janhvi Kapoor Steps Out With Price Tag Attached to Outfit
- In Pics: Malaika Arora Rings in Her 46th Birthday with Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor
- Sara Ali Khan's Bikini Pics from Sri Lankan Getaway Are Proof of Beachside Vacay Done Right
- PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 Arriving in December, Glass Windows and New Items Leaked
- India vs South Africa | Happy to Make Teams Dance to Our Tunes: Shami