Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

195/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 133 31 31 18 13
+/- 2014 +12 -06 -02 +01
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

195/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 133 31 18 13
+/- 2014 +12 -06 -02 +01
All Seats
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Law and Order, Unemployment Discussed on Second Day of Congress Training Workshop in UP

Extensive discussions were held on the thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru, Ambedkar, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Subhash Chandra Bose, Vinoba Bhave, Chhatrapati Shahuji, Jyotibha Phule, Sant Ravidas, Kabir and other eminent personalities.

PTI

Updated:October 23, 2019, 10:31 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Law and Order, Unemployment Discussed on Second Day of Congress Training Workshop in UP
Representative image.

Rae Bareli: Congress leaders in Uttar Pradesh held discussions on a wide range of issues, including strengthening the party's organisational structure in the state, besides unemployment, law and order, violence on women and education, on the second day of the training workshop here on Wednesday.

"The training was imparted to participants on communication with public, able leadership, usage of various mass communication media and social media. Strategies were also framed to strengthen the organisational structure of the party in the state, and future course of action that is likely to take place," UP Congress administration in-charge Siddhartha Priye Srivastava said in a statement issued in Lucknow.

He also said responsibilities of the party office-bearers present at the workshop were also fixed.

Extensive discussions were held on the thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Subhash Chandra Bose, Vinoba Bhave, Chhatrapati Shahuji, Jyotibha Phule, Sant Ravidas, Kabir and various other eminent personalities, he said.

Srivastava said the training was also imparted to the participants so that they could properly present before the public various "anti-people" policies of the BJP such as "improper implementation" of GST, demonetisation, black money and losses due to economic slowdown.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is in her mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi's parliamentary constituency Rae Bareli to attend a three-day party meet, also met the Congress workers of the district, and heard their grievances.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi will visit Amethi on Thursday to attend a party programme, Congress spokesperson Anil Singh said.

She will arrive at the Amethi office in the afternoon and take part in the swearing-in function of the newly-appointed district unit president, Pradeep Singhal, he said.

Besides addressing the party workers, Priyanka Gandhi is also likely to meet them individually, Singh said.

This would be Priyanka Gandhi's second visit to the constituency after the defeat of her brother, Rahul Gandhi, in the Lok Sabha election.

She was here on September 27 to meet the family members of Ram Autar, who had allegedly died in police custody.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram