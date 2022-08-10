‘Law Can’t Come in Way of Welfare of Poor…’: Gadkari Recalls How 'Breaking Rules' Got Roads for 450 Melghat Villages

Any law can’t come in the way of welfare of the poor, said Union minister Nitin Gadkari at an event in Nashik on Tuesday, recounting how he crossed the bureaucratic hurdle to build roads for 450 villages in Vidarbha’s Melghat where 2,000 children had died of malnutrition.

Gadkari was the Minister of the Public Works Department of Maharashtra in 1995, while Manohar Joshi was the chief minister.

“Around 2,000 tribal children from the villages had died of malnutrition. The villages had no roads, but the forest department officials were coming in the way of building them, citing laws. Even Amravati commissioner tried to help, to no avail. This [the lack of roads] kept the area backward. I then solved the problem my way. I know for a fact that no law comes in the way of the welfare of the poor. If it does, we [the government] should not hesitate to break it even 10 times if need be. This is what Mahatma Gandhi had said. As ministers, it is the right given to us for the welfare of the poor,” Gadkari said, while inaugurating the Research Centre of the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences.

Explaining how the move proved to be important to solve the problem of malnutrition, he said, “It helped Melghat get freedom in the true sense of the term. They started to see social and economic development. Now, we have built roads across Gadchiroli district, even planes can land there…”

Talking about the bureaucratic red tape, the minister said, “I always tell the officers (bureaucrats) that the government will not work according to what you say, you only have to say, “Yes, sir”. You have to execute the plans of the government.”

(With agency inputs)

