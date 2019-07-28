Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

'Law & Order Slipping out of Hands’: Priyanka Gandhi Slams Yogi Govt over Fatal Assault on Ex-Army Officer

Taking to Twitter, Vadra said the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government was busy hiding incidents, even as crime was being committed unabated in Uttar Pradesh.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:July 28, 2019, 11:41 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Law & Order Slipping out of Hands’: Priyanka Gandhi Slams Yogi Govt over Fatal Assault on Ex-Army Officer
File photo of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.
Loading...

Lucknow: Hours after a retired Army officer Amanullah was beaten to death inside his house in Amethi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government for the failing law and order in the state.

Taking to Twitter, Vadra said the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government was busy hiding incidents, even as crime was being committed unabated.

“Law and order in Uttar Pradesh has slipped out of the hands of the government. The government is busy covering up incidents while crime is being committed unabated. This incident is from my home Amethi. Will the BJP government actually work out any solution or will it continue to sleep over the issue.”

The incident that the Congress leader referred to was reported from Godiyan Ka Purwa village under Kamrauli police station where a 64-year-old retired Army officer was beaten to death inside his home on Saturday night with sticks and rods.

According to police reports, Amanullah was sleeping with his wife and son when a group of people barged into their house and launched an assault on the retired Army officer.

The unidentified assailants attacked Amanullah on his head that led to his death. The victim’s body was sent for post-morterm and a probe is underway.

Amethi, a Congress bastion for long and held by former party chief Rahul Gandhi for three consecutive terms, was won by the BJP’s Smriti Irani in the recently held Lok Sabha elections.

| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram