'Law & Order Slipping out of Hands’: Priyanka Gandhi Slams Yogi Govt over Fatal Assault on Ex-Army Officer

Lucknow: Hours after a retired Army officer Amanullah was beaten to death inside his house in Amethi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government for the failing law and order in the state.

Taking to Twitter, Vadra said the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government was busy hiding incidents, even as crime was being committed unabated.

“Law and order in Uttar Pradesh has slipped out of the hands of the government. The government is busy covering up incidents while crime is being committed unabated. This incident is from my home Amethi. Will the BJP government actually work out any solution or will it continue to sleep over the issue.”

उप्र की कानून व्यवस्था अब प्रशासन के हाथ से निकल गयी है। अपराध होते जा रहे हैं लेकिन भाजपा सरकार की मंशा केवल लीपा-पोती करने की है।ये मेरे घर अमेठी की घटना है। क्या भाजपा सरकार से वाकई में इस समस्या का कोई हल निकलेगा या इसी तरह लीपापोती कर सोती रहेगी?https://t.co/F9sc0zehuW — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 28, 2019

The incident that the Congress leader referred to was reported from Godiyan Ka Purwa village under Kamrauli police station where a 64-year-old retired Army officer was beaten to death inside his home on Saturday night with sticks and rods.

According to police reports, Amanullah was sleeping with his wife and son when a group of people barged into their house and launched an assault on the retired Army officer.

The unidentified assailants attacked Amanullah on his head that led to his death. The victim’s body was sent for post-morterm and a probe is underway.

Amethi, a Congress bastion for long and held by former party chief Rahul Gandhi for three consecutive terms, was won by the BJP’s Smriti Irani in the recently held Lok Sabha elections.