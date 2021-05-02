Lawspet Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

11. Lawspet (लॉसपेट), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Pondicherry region and Pondicherry district of Puducherry. It shares a border with Tamil Nadu (Villupuram District). Lawspet is part of 1. Puducherry Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.26%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.44%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 32,530 eligible electors, of which 15,600 were male, 16,928 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Lawspet in 2021 is 1085.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 30,928 eligible electors, of which 15,064 were male, 15,862 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Puducherry Assembly elections, there were a total of 23,748 eligible electors, of which 12,013 were male, 11,735 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Lawspet in 2016 was 17. In 2011, there were 11.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Puducherry Assembly elections, V.P. Sivakolundhu of INC won in this seat by defeating M. Vaithianathan of IND by a margin of 6,449 votes which was 24.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.92% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, M. Vaithianathan of AINRC won in this seat defeating V.P. Sivakolunthu of INC by a margin of 5,432 votes which was 27.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AINRC had a vote share of 51.79% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 11. Lawspet Assembly segment of Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency. ANRC won the Puducherry Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AINRC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Puducherry Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 14 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections from Lawspet are: V Saminathan (BJP), M Vaithianathan (INC), N Camatchy (AMMK), P V Gopi Kannan (IJK), D Sathiyamoorthy (MNM), Nirmal Singh (NTK), A Boopalan (DMDK), Anna Durai M (IND), Karunakaran (IND), P Senthil Kumar (IND), C Pandian (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 78.99%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 83.74%, while it was 83.03% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Puducherry Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 11. Lawspet constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 28. In 2011 there were 24 polling stations.

EXTENT:

11. Lawspet constituency comprises of the following areas of Pondicherry district of Puducherry: Ozhukarai Municipality(Part)- Ward Nos.7, 9 to 11. It shares an inter-state border with Pondicherry.

The total area covered by Lawspet is 2 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Lawspet is: 11°57’28.1"N 79°48’48.2"E.

