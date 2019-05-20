Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Leader of Maharashtra Congress Legislature Party to be Chosen After May 23, Confirms Mallikarjun Kharge

Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, former minister Varsha Gaikwad from Mumbai and Sunil Kedar from Nagpur are among the names in the fray.

PTI

Updated:May 20, 2019, 10:28 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Leader of Maharashtra Congress Legislature Party to be Chosen After May 23, Confirms Mallikarjun Kharge
File photo of Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.
Loading...
Mumbai: A new leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) will be chosen after Lok Sabha poll results are declared on May 23, the party's Maharashtra in charge Mallikarjun Kharge said Monday.

Kharge held a meeting of party MLAs and MLCs here to know their views and choice of a new leader.

Sources said senior Congress leader and former revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat, former minister Varsha Gaikwad from Mumbai and Sunil Kedar from Nagpur are in the fray.

The post of CLP leader in the Maharashtra Assembly fell vacant after the resignation of Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil.

Vikhe Patil had quit after his son Sujay joined the BJP when the NCP refused to the leave Ahmednagar Lok Sabha seat for ally Congress.

In Monday's meeting, a resolution was passed giving complete authority to the party high command to choose a new CLP leader.

"I spoke to MLAs and MLCs and we discussed issues. We also discussed expectations from a leader," Kharge said.

"Social engineering was also discussed during the meeting," Kharge said, hinting that an OBC or Dalit MLA could also get a chance to become CLP leader.

The CLP leader will have only one Assembly session since the state is scheduled to go to polls later this year.


Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram