English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Leader of Maharashtra Congress Legislature Party to be Chosen After May 23, Confirms Mallikarjun Kharge
Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, former minister Varsha Gaikwad from Mumbai and Sunil Kedar from Nagpur are among the names in the fray.
File photo of Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.
Loading...
Mumbai: A new leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) will be chosen after Lok Sabha poll results are declared on May 23, the party's Maharashtra in charge Mallikarjun Kharge said Monday.
Kharge held a meeting of party MLAs and MLCs here to know their views and choice of a new leader.
Sources said senior Congress leader and former revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat, former minister Varsha Gaikwad from Mumbai and Sunil Kedar from Nagpur are in the fray.
The post of CLP leader in the Maharashtra Assembly fell vacant after the resignation of Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil.
Vikhe Patil had quit after his son Sujay joined the BJP when the NCP refused to the leave Ahmednagar Lok Sabha seat for ally Congress.
In Monday's meeting, a resolution was passed giving complete authority to the party high command to choose a new CLP leader.
"I spoke to MLAs and MLCs and we discussed issues. We also discussed expectations from a leader," Kharge said.
"Social engineering was also discussed during the meeting," Kharge said, hinting that an OBC or Dalit MLA could also get a chance to become CLP leader.
The CLP leader will have only one Assembly session since the state is scheduled to go to polls later this year.
Kharge held a meeting of party MLAs and MLCs here to know their views and choice of a new leader.
Sources said senior Congress leader and former revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat, former minister Varsha Gaikwad from Mumbai and Sunil Kedar from Nagpur are in the fray.
The post of CLP leader in the Maharashtra Assembly fell vacant after the resignation of Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil.
Vikhe Patil had quit after his son Sujay joined the BJP when the NCP refused to the leave Ahmednagar Lok Sabha seat for ally Congress.
In Monday's meeting, a resolution was passed giving complete authority to the party high command to choose a new CLP leader.
"I spoke to MLAs and MLCs and we discussed issues. We also discussed expectations from a leader," Kharge said.
"Social engineering was also discussed during the meeting," Kharge said, hinting that an OBC or Dalit MLA could also get a chance to become CLP leader.
The CLP leader will have only one Assembly session since the state is scheduled to go to polls later this year.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | In Ponting's Presence Players Behave Like Eight-year-olds Around Bieber: Finch
- Salman Khan Shares a Throwback Pic With Malaal Actress, Fans Spot Aishwarya Rai in Background
- Want to Own a Dog? Study Suggests That it Might Be In Your Genes
- 7 Dassault Rafale Fighter Jets Make Emergency Landing in Indonesia
- Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Chennai Airport as Pilots Notice ‘Sparks’ in the Engine
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results