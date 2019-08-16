Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Leaders From TDP and Other Parties Will Join BJP in Telangana Tomorrow, Says K Laxman

BJP working president JP Nadda who is on his maiden visit to Telangana after becoming taking charge, would attend a mega convention) on Sunday when leaders from the TDP and other parties would join the saffron camp, said party leader K Laxman.

Updated:August 16, 2019, 11:34 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Leaders From TDP and Other Parties Will Join BJP in Telangana Tomorrow, Says K Laxman
Representative image.
Loading...

Hyderabad: The Telanganga unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday said several TDP leaders and others would join the party on Sunday in the presence of BJP working president JP Nadda here on Sunday.

Nadda, on his maiden visit to Telangana after becoming working president, would meet the party's office bearers and also leaders of clusters formed for the coming municipal polls on August 18 (Sunday), state BJP chief K Laxman said.

He would attend the Maha Sammelanam (mega convention) in the evening, where leaders from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and other parties would join the BJP, he said. About 20,000 (TDP leaders) are going to join the party, Laxman told reporters.

After the convention, Nadda would have a dinner meeting with the state partys core committee members, he said. The BJP's plan for the future in Telangana, the decisions to be taken at the national level in view of BJPs growing popularity in the state and ongoing membership drive would be looked into, he said.

Nadda would participate in membership drive at Musheerabad in the city going from home to home on Monday morning before leaving for Delhi around afternoon, he said.

The BJP has been attracting leaders from other parties since its impressive performance in Telangana in the Lok Sabha polls (winning four of the total 17 seats). Former MP G Vivekanand, who was with Congress and TRS earlier, was the latest to join the saffron camp recently.

Former TRS MLA Somarapu Satyanarayana,former TDP minister E Peddi Reddy and other leaders had joined BJP earlier.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram