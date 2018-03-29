Leaders Who Jumped Ship Now Sweating as SP-BSP Work to Align Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

The freshly-formed alliance between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) not only becomes a problem for the BJP but also leaders who jumped ship from either party.The list from the SP’s side is topped by Ambika Chaudhary, once a confidant of the SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, he jumped shipped to the BSP ahead of the 2017 assembly elections.Another big name is strongman Mukhtar Ansari, who had a party of his own called ‘Qaumi Ekta Dal’. Shivpal Yadav had gone ahead and even announced the merger of Ansari’s party with the SP but Akhilesh Yadav put last-minute break on the proceedings. Later, Ansari and his brother joined the BSP.Mayawati, too, has lost big names from her party. Influential backward caste leader Indrajeet Saroj and her close confidante RK Chaudhary’s defection did come as a shock to the Dalit leader. The party supremo’s right-hand man, Naseemuddin, was also rumoured to join the SP but then he chose to go with the Congress.While the defected leaders might be feeling uneasy since the alliance, senior leaders from SP and BSP think that it would not affect the decision-making as switchovers are a matter of personal choice. “There might be leaders who are troubled by the alliance but things like switchovers really do not matter. It is a personal choice,” said senior BSP leader Unmed Singh.SP spokesperson and MLC Sunil Singh Sajan also echoed the words and said, “When alliances take place, they are for a greater cause. These small things do not matter. Our alliance is to fight communal forces and defeat the BJP. The alliance’s main agenda is to uproot the anti-Dalit, anti-common man and divisive government of the BJP.”