Leak in Election Dates, Data and Exams Suggest the System and Governance Has Gone Into Wrong Hands: Akhilesh

: Amidst the news of CBSE High School and Intermediate Exam Papers leaks, former CM of Uttar Pradesh and National President of Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav has taken a dig at the Narendra Modi-led NDA government and said that the leak of sensitive information like personal data, election dates and examination question papers is an indication that the system has gone into wrong hands.The Samajwadi Party Chief tweeted, "Election Dates, Sensitive Information and Data and continuous leak of certain exam papers is a result of the governance and system going into wrong hands. Why should the children compensate for others mistake by giving exams again and what is the guarantee that it won’t be leaked again?"Besides, Akhilesh Yadav, Congress president Rahul Gandhi also tweeted on the issue and said, "The exam leaks destroy the hopes and futures of millions of students. The Congress always protected our institutions. This is what happens when institutions are destroyed by the RSS/BJP. Believe me when I say, this is only the beginning."HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Thursday termed the CBSE examination paper leak issue unfortunate and said culprits would not go scot-free."We will not let any culprit go scot-free. The police is on the job and I am very sure, they will nab the culprits as they have done in case of the SSC exam leak case. We have also instituted an internal inquiry," Javadekar said."The CBSE will declare what will be the next step in couple of days, probably on Monday or Tuesday," he told reporters in New Delhi.Delhi Police said 20 people, including students, have been questioned so far.Sources say the investigation is focused on a Delhi resident who runs a coaching centre. Students who first received the leaked Class 12 Economics and Class 10 Maths question papers may also be questioned. RR Upadhyay, special commissioner, crime branch confirmed that the exam paper were available on WhatsApp. "We are tracking how it originated and was transmitted. So far, two cases have been registered on the basis of the complaint filed by the CBSE," he said.Scores of students have gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to stage protests, while the Congress has demanded the resignations of Javadekar and CBSE chief. The party also wants the leak to be investigated by a High Court judge.