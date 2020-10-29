'Leaked' Letter Fires Up Speculation over Rajinikanth's Formal Political Entry, Stirs Social Media Frenzy

Amid speculations over Rajinikanth’s formal entry into politics, a leaked letter of the Tamil Superstar on Wednesday has caused a frenzy in social media. Twitter was abuzz with the hashtag #Rajinikanth following the circulation of the letter, written in the style adopted by the actor’s press statement.

However, even though it gathered momentum, there is little clarification from Rajinikanth’s part on the authenticity of the letter.

In short, the letter said that the Covid-19 pandemic has dealt a body blow to Rajinikanth’s plans on a political plunge. According to the letter, a convalescing kidney transplant patient, Rajinikanth’s movement outdoors could be severely restricted even after the arrival of a vaccine, given his continued immuno-suppressed state. The doctors, says the letter, have advised him to exercise utmost caution.

Rajinikanth, in the letter in question, tries to point out to his fans the travails they would face in case he formally enters politics and falls sick because of the coronavirus. “I don’t worry much about myself; not as much as about those who are around me,” his letter said.

Already, reactions from the political parties have begun streaming in. VCK leader R Ravikumar has reacted favourably to his speculated withdrawal. Social media, on its own part, was brimming with sarcasm over an “entryless exit.”

In March this year, he had laid out clearly that he would not contest the elections to become the chief minister.

People privy to Rajinikanth’s political plans remain tight-lipped. “I do not wish to say anything. Don’t ask me anything,” said Tamilaruvi Manian, a politician who engineering the BJP’s alliance in Tamil Nadu in 2014. Manian’s new-found reticence on Rajinikanth’s political plans is a first.