Leaking of Official Secret of Military Ops is Treason: Congress
Leaking of Official Secret of Military Ops is Treason: Congress

A file photo of Congress Party president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (AFP)

Congress leader A K Antony said on Wednesday referring to the purported WhatsApp chats of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami doing the rounds of social media.

Leaking of official secret of military operations is treason and those involved must be punished, Congress leader A K Antony said on Wednesday referring to the purported WhatsApp chats of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami doing the rounds of social media. Addressing a press conference here, he also said that the government should immediately order an inquiry into information leak about the 2019 air strikes.

"Leaking of official secret of military operations is a national security matter and is treason. Whoever is party to this leakage must be punished and those involved deserve no mercy," Antony said. On February 26, 2019, India had launched air strikes on what was said to be Jaish-e-Mohammed's training camp in Pakistan's Balakot.

