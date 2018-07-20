Learn From France’s FIFA Victory, Include Players Like us to Win MP, Akhilesh Yadav Tells Congress

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said ahead of the elections in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress could take a leaf out of France’s victory in the FIFA World Cup.“As France had the best players handpicked from various countries, I ask Congress and others to learn from it and include aggressive players like SP who love to play on the front foot,” Yadav said while paying a visit to former Congress state head Arun Yadav.If Congress wanted to win the cup in MP, it needed aggressive players such as the SP, Yadav said, adding that he shared a good relationship with Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Arun Yadav.Meanwhile, speculations of a possible alliance continued after a telephonic conversation between the SP leader and Nath on Friday. The call was the third in two days since Yadav arrived in MP on Thursday.The SP chief, however, declined to divulge details of his conversation with Nath, who announced earlier in the day that his party was prepared to contest all the 230 seats if an alliance was not stitched. Nath claimed that even if an alliance was forged, the Congress would field its candidates on 200 seats.Nath’s statement came at a time when Yadav had declined to comment on talks about an alliance with the grand old party.On the same day, senior BSP leader Pradeep Ahirwar had dismissed talks of an alliance with the Congress in the state and claimed that the party was looking to work together as it feared the Bahujan Samaj Party’s victory.During his visit, Yadav had criticised his successor Yogi Adityanath for the murder of gangster Munna Bajrangi in Baghpat jail and for denying pension to late poet Gopal Das Neeraj. He also launched a scathing attack on the Centre over the Smart Cities project and neglect of farmers and the youth.