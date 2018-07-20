English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Learn From France’s FIFA Victory, Include Players Like us to Win MP, Akhilesh Yadav Tells Congress
If Congress wanted to win the cup in MP, it needed aggressive players such as the SP, Yadav said, adding that he shared a good relationship with Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Arun Yadav.
File photo of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. (PTI)
Bhopal: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said ahead of the elections in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress could take a leaf out of France’s victory in the FIFA World Cup.
“As France had the best players handpicked from various countries, I ask Congress and others to learn from it and include aggressive players like SP who love to play on the front foot,” Yadav said while paying a visit to former Congress state head Arun Yadav.
If Congress wanted to win the cup in MP, it needed aggressive players such as the SP, Yadav said, adding that he shared a good relationship with Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Arun Yadav.
Meanwhile, speculations of a possible alliance continued after a telephonic conversation between the SP leader and Nath on Friday. The call was the third in two days since Yadav arrived in MP on Thursday.
The SP chief, however, declined to divulge details of his conversation with Nath, who announced earlier in the day that his party was prepared to contest all the 230 seats if an alliance was not stitched. Nath claimed that even if an alliance was forged, the Congress would field its candidates on 200 seats.
Nath’s statement came at a time when Yadav had declined to comment on talks about an alliance with the grand old party.
On the same day, senior BSP leader Pradeep Ahirwar had dismissed talks of an alliance with the Congress in the state and claimed that the party was looking to work together as it feared the Bahujan Samaj Party’s victory.
During his visit, Yadav had criticised his successor Yogi Adityanath for the murder of gangster Munna Bajrangi in Baghpat jail and for denying pension to late poet Gopal Das Neeraj. He also launched a scathing attack on the Centre over the Smart Cities project and neglect of farmers and the youth.
Also Watch
“As France had the best players handpicked from various countries, I ask Congress and others to learn from it and include aggressive players like SP who love to play on the front foot,” Yadav said while paying a visit to former Congress state head Arun Yadav.
If Congress wanted to win the cup in MP, it needed aggressive players such as the SP, Yadav said, adding that he shared a good relationship with Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Arun Yadav.
Meanwhile, speculations of a possible alliance continued after a telephonic conversation between the SP leader and Nath on Friday. The call was the third in two days since Yadav arrived in MP on Thursday.
The SP chief, however, declined to divulge details of his conversation with Nath, who announced earlier in the day that his party was prepared to contest all the 230 seats if an alliance was not stitched. Nath claimed that even if an alliance was forged, the Congress would field its candidates on 200 seats.
Nath’s statement came at a time when Yadav had declined to comment on talks about an alliance with the grand old party.
On the same day, senior BSP leader Pradeep Ahirwar had dismissed talks of an alliance with the Congress in the state and claimed that the party was looking to work together as it feared the Bahujan Samaj Party’s victory.
During his visit, Yadav had criticised his successor Yogi Adityanath for the murder of gangster Munna Bajrangi in Baghpat jail and for denying pension to late poet Gopal Das Neeraj. He also launched a scathing attack on the Centre over the Smart Cities project and neglect of farmers and the youth.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
-
Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
Putinisms: Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
-
Wednesday 18 July , 2018
Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
Thursday 19 July , 2018 No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
Thursday 19 July , 2018 Putinisms: Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
Wednesday 18 July , 2018 Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Dhadak Movie Review: Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor Have a Winning Chemistry
- Reliance Jio Monsoon Hungama Offer: Understanding The Costs And The Benefits
- How to Take Care of Your Car in Monsoon – DIY Guide
- OnePlus 6 Back to School Offer: Discounts, No-Cost EMIs And Accessories
- Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are Giving Us Major Relationship Goals; See Their PDA Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...