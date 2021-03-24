Learn from History, Pakistan Can’t Be Trusted: Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh

Unimpressed by the peace overtures from the Pakistani Army chief, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday trashed the statements of peace from across the border alleging that Pakistan was trying to foment trouble taking advantage of the ongoing farmers’ agitation.

“Arms are being pushed in, drugs are being smuggled in, drones fitted with ammunition fly into our territory. Is this how they are trying to bring in peace? General Bajwa is a third rate person, he is unfitting to be called an Armyman,” fumed the Punjab Chief Minister in an interview to News18.

Captain Amarinder claimed that forces from across the border are eyeing the ongoing farmers stir and believe they can capitalise on it. “Can’t Delhi see this. I have seen terrorism days in Punjab. This is how Pakistani agencies operate. We should learn from history, cannot trust forces who have always tried to destabilise. Pakistan and China are together in their pursuit to create problems for the country,” he said.

Reacting to the huge Kisan Samellan, organised by the AAP in Moga, the Punjab Chief Minister took a dig at the party leaders for organising a rally at a time when there was a Covid-19 surge in the State. “People were without masks, without adhering to Covid-19 guidelines but did he (Arvind Kejriwal) ask people to put on masks. Is this a responsible leadership? I can ask for curbs on rallies but then I would be accused of targeting the Opposition,” he remarked, adding that the rally could have been held at some other time once the cases registered a downslide.

On the appointment of Prashant Kishore as the political adviser, Captain Amarinder said that the worldwide leaders appoint strategists for election campaigns. “He was with us in 2017 and am glad he has agreed to help us with our campaign again,” said the Chief Minister.

Talking about his meeting with Navjot Singh Sidhu, Captain Amarinder said that he had held meetings with him twice and both were held in a cordial manner. “I have offered him to come back. It’s up to him to decide now. But he needs to decide fast as time is short given the forthcoming elections,” he said.

Speaking about the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the State, he said that the surge is also due to the fact that people at large are not following rules and not abiding by guidelines and wearing masks. He said, “Law enforcement agencies are acting against violators. With the Centre agreeing to provide vaccines to people from the age group of 45 onward, we are hoping to bring down the numbers.”

As far as the Assembly elections in the State are concerned he said that his party had fulfilled 85 percent of the promises made in the manifesto. “By the year end, we want to complete the remaining 15 percent and then we will go to the people,” said the CM.

He said at present the other parties were in a disarray. SAD was divided into four parts, BJP had lost ground because of these farm laws and AAP had no local leader to lead the election and they will try to prop up some face from those in the farmer agitation.