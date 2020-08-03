POLITICS

Learnt Value of Love, Truth & Patience from Rahul, Proud of Him, Says Priyanka Gandhi on Raksha Bandhan

File photo of Rahul Gandhi with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (PTI)

File photo of Rahul Gandhi with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (PTI)

Priyanka Gandhi said this as she greeted countrymen on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 3, 2020, 7:59 PM IST
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said she is proud to have a brother like Rahul Gandhi from whom she has learnt the value of love, truth and patience. She said this as she greeted countrymen on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

"I have learnt the value of love, truth and patience from my brother while living together in happiness and sorrow. I am proud to have such a brother. My best wishes to all the countrymen on Raksha Bandhan," she said in a tweet in Hindi. She also put out a picture of her with Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi also wished everyone on Twitter, saying, "Wishing every one a happy RakshaBandhan". He also put out a picture of him with Priyanka Gandhi.

A host of other Congress leaders also wished people on Raksha Bandhan.

