‘Leave or Get Thrown Out MNS Style’: Posters in Maharashra Threaten 'Bangladeshi Infiltrators'
The posters bear pictures of MNS chief Raj Thackeray and his son Amit, who recently made his debut in politics.
Mumbai: Days after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray declared his support to the Narendra Modi government over eviction of Bangladeshi and Pakistani infiltrators, posters threatening the Bangladeshis surfaced in Raigad district’s Panvel area.
Reading, 'Bangladeshis leave the country lest you will be driven out in MNS style', the posters bear pictures of MNS chief Raj Thackeray and his son Amit, who recently made his debut in politics.
Raj Thackeray on Thursday unveiled his party’s new flag which is saffron in colour and bears the ‘rajmudra’ (royal seal) used during the times of warrior King Shivaji.
On January 23, while unveiling his party’s new flag which is saffron in colour, Raj Thackeray had defended the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and also announced a protest march on February 9 to seek eviction of illegal migrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh.
Raj Thackeray had launched his party in 2006. The party flag then included saffron, blue and green colours in what was symbolic of the MNS’s stand for the welfare of Hindus, Dalits and Muslim and a push for the development of Maharashtra.
The MNS’s strong stand in favour of the citizenship law comes amid widespread public support for the protests against the CAA.
