GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Led by Sonia Gandhi, Opposition MPs Hold Protests Over Rafale Deal

Opposition MPs, including Raj Babbar, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Ambika Soni, CPI's D Raja, AAP MP Sushil Gupta among others held protest outside Parliament, holding placards and raising slogans demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the issue.

News18.com

Updated:August 10, 2018, 12:20 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Led by Sonia Gandhi, Opposition MPs Hold Protests Over Rafale Deal
File photo of former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: On the last day of the Monsoon Session, opposition MPs launched a protest against the BJP-led NDA government on Friday, demanding answers from it over the alleged scam in Rafale fighter jet deal with France.

UPA chairperson and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi led a protest over the issue in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statute in Parliament complex.

Opposition MPs, including Raj Babbar, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Ambika Soni, CPI's D Raja, AAP MP Sushil Gupta among others held protest outside Parliament, holding placards and raising slogans demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the issue.

Congress members on Thursday, had created uproarious scenes in the Lok Sabha demanding a probe into the Rafale deal by a JPC, forcing an adjournment of the proceedings.

They were heard demanding a JPC probe into the deal and a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As the government prepares to table the much-debated Triple Talaq Bill in the Rajya Sabha today, Gandhi, when asked about the issue, told reporters, "Our party's position is absolutely clear on this, I will not say anything further on this."

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Floods, Landslides Across Kerala

Floods, Landslides Across Kerala

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...