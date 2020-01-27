Left, Congress Hold 5,000 Anti-CAA Meetings in Bengal on Republic Day
Left Front Chairman Biman Bose called upon the people to hit the streets in huge numbers against the Citizenship Amendment Act, a proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register.
Protestors hold placards during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Image for Representation.
Kolkata: The Left parties and the Congress on Sunday held around 5,000 joint protest meetings against CAA and NRC across the West Bengal, including 65 in Kolkata, pledging to protect the Constitution.
All top Left Front and Congress leaders participated in the meetings held in all the municipal wards and gram panchayat areas in the state on Republic Day.
LF Chairman Biman Bose and state Congress chief Somen Mitra were the principal speakers at the meeting organised in central Kolkata's Entally area.
Bose administered a pledge to protect the Constitution, while Mitra joined the chorus.
In his speech, Bose called upon the people to hit the streets in huge numbers against the Citizenship Amendment Act, a proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register.
"If protestors are stopped, then a bigger movement will be launched. The movement will continue against both the state's ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP," he said.
State CPI-M Secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra and former state Congress President Pradip Bhattacharya addressed another meeting held in South Kolkata's Dhakuria.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Kya Be G***u': Martin Guptill Abusing Chahal on Live Television Leaves Rohit Sharma and Fans in Splits
- The Safest Budget Cars in India Are All Made by Domestic Manufacturers - Tata and Mahindra
- 'That's My Guy': Fans Pay Tribute to NBA Legend Kobe Bryant
- Grounded in Love: In a 'Relationship' for 6 Years, German Woman Plans to 'Marry' Boeing 737-800
- Australian Open 2020 LIVE Score and Updates: Rafael Nadal Faces Nick Kyrgios, Simona Halep Wins