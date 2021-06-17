Left Front Trying to Soften its Tone on TMC Govt in West Bengal

People will not take it seriously if you criticise the party that came into power with a wide public opinion just for the sake of criticism. So the criticism has to be constructive, this time such a theory came up in the meeting of the Left Front. The all-party meeting of the Left was attended by the top leaders of the CPI(M), Forward Bloc, RSP, CPI, etc.

The Left Front is trying to soften its tone on the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in West Bengal by moving away from the way the Left Front was seen all-out to oppose the ruling party before the election.

According to a section of the political establishment, the gains have outweighed the losses. The bag has been emptied by the CPI(M). The result of the vote shows that the tendency to bring the BJP and the Trinamool Congress together is not well received by the common man. Now, the Left is looking at a constructive criticism of the TMC government.

Although the essence of the conversation at the Left Front meeting is not clear, the focus will be to be an opposition to the Center. The issue of the Governor has also come up. The Left Front does not support the stands of the West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. When questions are raised about his neutrality, questions are also raised about his authority, the Left will raise its voice against his actions.

The election battle has not been able to bring the Left-TMC closer, yet it cannot be said that they are closer in any way. However, after this meeting, one thing is clear that this time the leftists want to fix their target.

The Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly and BJP leader, Suvendu Adhikari, led a delegation of 50 party MLAs to meet Governor Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Monday, June 15. The Nandigram MLA submitted a memorandum to the Governor about various issues such as the post-poll violence in the State. The BJP delegation walked to the Raj Bhavan as a sign of protest against the alleged deterioration of the law and order situation in West Bengal. During the meeting, Suvendu also urged the Governor to ensure proper implementation of the anti-defection law in wake of Mukul Roy’s return to the Trinamool Congress after winning as an MLA on a BJP ticket.

Dhankhar assured the Suvendu-led delegation that he will look into their grievances about which he is aware.

Dhankhar, who is expected to meet Modi and Shah on Thursday, is likely to brief them on the ‘deteriorating’ law and order situation in Bengal. He had already written a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, urging her to react to the law and order situation and restore the faith of the people in the state administration and the police in general.

He tweeted, “Urged @MamataOfficial to break silence on post-poll retributive violence, restore law and order, provide succour to the suffering people. Called upon her to have an interaction on these issues at the earliest. Constrained to conveyed @MamataOfficial that continued silence & inaction over post-poll violence, violation of human rights & dignity of women, destruction of property, perpetuation of miseries on political opponents - worst since independence, ill augurs for democracy (sic)…."

The State government, however, had reacted strongly to the letter, alleging that the Governor made the letter public even before it reached the secretariat.

Dhankhar met Arun Kumar Mishra, chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) during his trip to Delhi on Wednesday, triggering a political row in Kolkata where the TMC demanded his immediate removal.

The CPI(M), alleged that Dhankhar is acting like a BJP member. Dhankhar’s meeting with the Union ministers on Wednesday drew strong criticism from the Trinamool Congress and the CPI(M), which accused the Governor of overstepping his constitutional limits. Speaking to the media, TMC MP Sougata Roy said, “I don’t know what he is doing. He is meeting Central ministers. He is going to places with BJP leaders. He stays in a huge house which he has turned into a party office. He is saying something which he should not have said. He is supposed to act on the advice of the council of ministers headed by Chief Minister Banerjee, but he is not doing that. He has nothing to do beyond that. Where is it written in the Constitution that a Governor can do all these things," Roy asked.

Trinamool Rajya Sabha member Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said, “No Governor has met the chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission before. He is a biased, rude man. He needs to be removed immediately. He is working outside constitutional rights. ‘#DhankharAbbandhkar- TMC has already started promoting the hashtag with this in mind.

The Left Front Chairman and veteran CPI(M) leader, Biman Bose, said, “The Governor is overstepping his constitutional limits. He went to some places even in North Bengal and moved with the BJP leaders. I am not saying that he cannot go to any place on his own, but why should he move only with BJP leaders? He is not a BJP man, but his activities are tantamount to that of a BJP person. This cannot happen. We cannot expect this from a Governor."

Meanwhile, BJP leader Shamik Bhattacharya claimed, “We have lost 28 workers in post-election violence. If the governor’s behaviour is said to be unprecedented, then this incident of violence is also unprecedented.”

