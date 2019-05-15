English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Left Ready to Consolidate Anti-BJP Front With Regional Parties, Says CPIM Leader
The left parties do understand the importance of roles the regional outfits play, the veteran communist leader stated.
New Delhi: CPI(M) workers chant slogans at a protest rally outside BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Image: PTI)
Hyderabad: The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Wednesday said the left parties were ready to discuss with regional outfits, the issue of forming a non-BJP front government in the event of NDA and UPA falling short of numbers.
CPI General Secretary S Sudhakar Reddy said the left parties definitely understand the importance of roles the regional outfits play as neither the BJP-led NDA nor the Congress-anchored UPA may get majority to form government at the Centre.
"In that case, regional parties have to play a role," said Reddy. He said, "The Left, at any cost, is not ready to support the BJP or take the support of the BJP. We want non-BJP front.”
"We are ready to jointly discuss with them (regional parties) and decide the things,” the veteran communist leader stated.
