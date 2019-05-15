Left Ready to Consolidate Anti-BJP Front With Regional Parties, Says CPIM Leader

The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Wednesday said the left parties were ready to discuss with regional outfits, the issue of forming a non-BJP front government in the event of NDA and UPA falling short of numbers.CPI General Secretary S Sudhakar Reddy said the left parties definitely understand the importance of roles the regional outfits play as neither the BJP-led NDA nor the Congress-anchored UPA may get majority to form government at the Centre."In that case, regional parties have to play a role," said Reddy. He said, "The Left, at any cost, is not ready to support the BJP or take the support of the BJP. We want non-BJP front.”"We are ready to jointly discuss with them (regional parties) and decide the things,” the veteran communist leader stated.