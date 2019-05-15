Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Left Ready to Consolidate Anti-BJP Front With Regional Parties, Says CPIM Leader

The left parties do understand the importance of roles the regional outfits play, the veteran communist leader stated.

PTI

Updated:May 15, 2019, 11:29 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Left Ready to Consolidate Anti-BJP Front With Regional Parties, Says CPIM Leader
New Delhi: CPI(M) workers chant slogans at a protest rally outside BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Hyderabad: The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Wednesday said the left parties were ready to discuss with regional outfits, the issue of forming a non-BJP front government in the event of NDA and UPA falling short of numbers.

CPI General Secretary S Sudhakar Reddy said the left parties definitely understand the importance of roles the regional outfits play as neither the BJP-led NDA nor the Congress-anchored UPA may get majority to form government at the Centre.

"In that case, regional parties have to play a role," said Reddy. He said, "The Left, at any cost, is not ready to support the BJP or take the support of the BJP. We want non-BJP front.”

"We are ready to jointly discuss with them (regional parties) and decide the things,” the veteran communist leader stated.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram