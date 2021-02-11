News18 Logo

Left Wing Youth Activists Clash with Police in Kolkata During March to Nabanna Over Jobs

Left Front activists take a rally in Kolkata on Thursday. (Image credit: Twitter @CPIM_WESTBENGAL

Amid slogans against the Mamata Banerjee government, Left-wing youths and students tried to climb up the barricades, following which police began a baton-charge and also fired tear-gas shells.

Left activists clashed with police in central Kolkata's Esplanade area on Thursday afternoon as they tried to break barricades on their way to state secretariat Nabanna, demanding jobs. The march started in College Street but was stopped by police on SN Banerjee Road in the Esplanade area.

As the Left activists tried to head further by breaking the heavy metal barricades, police charged water cannon. Amid slogans against the Mamata Banerjee government, the Left-wing youths and students tried to climb up the barricades, following which police began a baton-charge and also fired tear-gas shells.

Left leaders claimed that several activists were injured in the police action. A police officer was also injured in the clashes.

The Left outfits were marching to Nabanna, demanding jobs and industrialisation in the state, among others.


