'Left with No Option': Bengal Governor Responds to TMC Flak Over Rushing to JU to 'Rescue' Babul Supriyo

TMC leader and Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said in a Facebook post in Bengali on Sunday evening that he believed the governor 'should speak within the constitutional powers given to him'.

News18.com

Updated:September 23, 2019, 8:39 AM IST
'Left with No Option': Bengal Governor Responds to TMC Flak Over Rushing to JU to 'Rescue' Babul Supriyo
Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar leaving the JU premises with Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Thursday. (News18)
Kolkata: Justifying his move to rush to the Jadavpur University to "rescue" Union minister Babul Supriyo, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said he was left with no other option. Dhankar is on the receiving end of the ruling TMC's criticism for visiting the campus without informing the government to help Supriyo, who was heckled and gheraoed by a section of students.

Supriyo was blocked on Thursday at the campus by protesters from left-wing student unions for nearly five hours and was taken out by the governor. Dhankar, who is also the chancellor of the university, said there was nothing wrong in his decision to visit the campus to understand the prevailing situation.

"I am happy that after I went there, I got the cooperation and support of students and professors," he said.

"If I don't connect with the agitating students and understand their situation, who will? I have to connect, have a dialogue with them...Only then, we can go ahead," the governor said at an event here.

The Trinamool Congress has criticised Dhankar for turning up at the varsity without informing the state government and for adopting a "partisan approach" in blaming the ruling party for the ruckus.

TMC leader and Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said in a Facebook post in Bengali on Sunday evening that he believed the governor "should speak within the constitutional powers given to him". The minister did not elaborate.

Chatterjee had earlier criticised Dhankar for visiting the campus and for instructing the vice chancellor to call the police to the campus when Supriyo was confined in the campus the agitating students.

With PTI inputs

With PTI inputs
