Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Left With No Other Option, Rahul Gandhi Tenders Unconditional Apology for Misquoting SC in Rafale Case

Rahul requested the top court to accept his apology for attributing the 'chowkidar chor hai' slogan to it, and requested that the contempt proceedings against him be ended.

Utkarsh Anand | CNN-News18

Updated:May 8, 2019, 11:31 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Left With No Other Option, Rahul Gandhi Tenders Unconditional Apology for Misquoting SC in Rafale Case
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (PTI photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: Left with no alternative to bail himself out of contempt proceedings, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday tendered his "unconditional apology" to the Supreme Court for attributing 'Chowkidar chor hai' jibe to the top court.

After the bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi rejected Rahul's previous affidavit that had expressed 'regret', and also pulled him up for making contradictory statements, the Gandhi scion was pushed to the wall in offering the unqualified apology so as to put an end to the contempt case.

"The Deponent unconditionally apologises for the wrongful attributions to this Hon’ble Court. The Deponent further states that any such attributions were entirely unintentional, non-willful and inadvertent," stated Rahul's new affidavit.

It added that Rahul holds the Supreme Court in the highest esteem and respect and that he has never sought or intended to, directly or indirectly, commit any act that interferes with the process of administration of justice.

Rahul requested the top court to accept his apology and draw the curtains on the contempt proceedings, initiated by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi.

"The Deponent most respectfully prays that this Hon'ble Court may be graciously pleased to accept the instant affidavit and close the present contempt proceedings," maintained his affidavit.

Last week, when the Supreme Court bench, also including Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph, had taken up Rahul's second affidavit in this matter, they discovered it was just a reiteration of his previous affidavit wherein he had also tried to justify his remarks.

This affidavit also narrated Rahul's political stand as he described Rafale as a tainted deal.

These statements had left the court upset as it sought to know from senior advocate AM Singhvi as to whether he would want to file another affidavit or would argue on the basis of the present ones.

Appearing for petitioner Meenakshi Lekhi, senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi called the affidavit a hogwash in which Rahul had shown no contrition but tried to convert the court proceedings into a political battle.

The bench told Singhvi: "Any person can make a mistake, but having made it, you should go ahead and admit it...and what is this regret written inside the brackets? You are also contradicting yourself in this affidavit...honestly, we don't understand what your 28-page affidavit is trying to convey. Does it take 28 pages to apologise?"

With the writing on the wall, Singhvi had then sought some time to file a 'better' affidavit.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram