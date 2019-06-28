Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Mohan Markam Replaces CM Bhupesh Baghel as Head of Cong's Chhattisgarh Unit

Markam's elevation comes at a time when the party is coming to terms with its debacle in the Lok Sabha polls in which it could win just two parliamentary seats from the state despite coming to power with a massive mandate in the December assembly poll.

PTI

Updated:June 28, 2019, 4:27 PM IST
Mohan Markam Replaces CM Bhupesh Baghel as Head of Cong's Chhattisgarh Unit
Kondagaon MLA Mohan Markam succeeds Bhupesh Baghel, who said last week that he has asked Gandhi to appoint someone to head the state unit as he has his hands full as the chief minister. (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday appointed Mohan Markam head of the party's Chhattisgarh unit, replacing Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Markam's elevation to the post comes at a time when the party is coming to terms with its debacle in the Lok Sabha polls in which it could win just two parliamentary seats from the state despite coming to power with a massive mandate in the December assembly poll.

Kondagaon MLA Markam succeeds Baghel, who said last week that he has asked Gandhi to appoint someone to head the state unit as he has his hands full as the chief minister.

Baghel led the party to an emphatic win in the assembly polls in December, dislodging the Raman Singh government by winning 68 out of the 90 seats that went to the polls.

The appointment by Gandhi also assumes significance as it comes amid uncertainty over him continuing as Congress president. He has been adamant on his decision to resign as the chief, citing accountability.

