Mohan Markam Replaces CM Bhupesh Baghel as Head of Cong's Chhattisgarh Unit
Markam's elevation comes at a time when the party is coming to terms with its debacle in the Lok Sabha polls in which it could win just two parliamentary seats from the state despite coming to power with a massive mandate in the December assembly poll.
Kondagaon MLA Mohan Markam succeeds Bhupesh Baghel, who said last week that he has asked Gandhi to appoint someone to head the state unit as he has his hands full as the chief minister. (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday appointed Mohan Markam head of the party's Chhattisgarh unit, replacing Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.
Markam's elevation to the post comes at a time when the party is coming to terms with its debacle in the Lok Sabha polls in which it could win just two parliamentary seats from the state despite coming to power with a massive mandate in the December assembly poll.
Kondagaon MLA Markam succeeds Baghel, who said last week that he has asked Gandhi to appoint someone to head the state unit as he has his hands full as the chief minister.
Baghel led the party to an emphatic win in the assembly polls in December, dislodging the Raman Singh government by winning 68 out of the 90 seats that went to the polls.
The appointment by Gandhi also assumes significance as it comes amid uncertainty over him continuing as Congress president. He has been adamant on his decision to resign as the chief, citing accountability.
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Man Played His Maiden Saxophone Concert not for Humans but Music Loving Cows
- Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor Take a Trip to the Mountains, See Here
- WhatsApp Wants You to Share Status Update as Facebook Story Too: Here is What You Need to Know
- Nearly 100 Cars Get Stuck in a Muddy Field, After Google Maps Suggested a Quicker Detour
- On Elon Musk’s Birthday, Let’s Take a Look at Tesla’s Journey
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s