English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Leh Press Club Accuses BJP of Trying to Bribe Journalists, Party Denies Allegation
A two-page letter signed by several members of the Press Club was circulating on social media, seeking an FIR against Raina and MLC Vikram Randhawa for allegedly trying to bribe journalists by offering money in envelops to influence the outcome of elections.
Image for representation only.
Loading...
Jammu: The Press Club Leh has accused the BJP of trying to bribe its members by offering "envelops filled with money", a charge denied by the party which said the allegations were "politically motivated".
BJP state president Ravinder Raina also threatened to file a defamation suit if the body did not issue a public apology.
"The BJP will not tolerate such allegations. It will file a defamation suit in the high court against the press club if it fails to make a public apology," Raina said.
He said the charges were "baseless and false propaganda" and it was a "politically motivated move".
A two-page letter signed by several members of the Press Club was circulating on social media, seeking an FIR against Raina and MLC Vikram Randhawa for allegedly trying to bribe journalists by offering money in envelops to influence the outcome of elections.
Press Club, Leh, president Morup Stanzin confirmed that the letter was written but said they had not lodged the complaint with the police.
"We have lodged our complaint with deputy commissioner, Leh, who is also the returning officer on Friday... After a press conference, Randhawa handed over the envelops filled with money to some journalists who returned these to him immediately," Stanzin told PTI.
Raina refuted the claim, saying he had left the room immediately after the press conference was over on May 2 around 1.30 pm as he had interviews lined up with media groups.
The Ladakh parliamentary constituency is going to polls on May 6.
BJP state president Ravinder Raina also threatened to file a defamation suit if the body did not issue a public apology.
"The BJP will not tolerate such allegations. It will file a defamation suit in the high court against the press club if it fails to make a public apology," Raina said.
He said the charges were "baseless and false propaganda" and it was a "politically motivated move".
A two-page letter signed by several members of the Press Club was circulating on social media, seeking an FIR against Raina and MLC Vikram Randhawa for allegedly trying to bribe journalists by offering money in envelops to influence the outcome of elections.
Press Club, Leh, president Morup Stanzin confirmed that the letter was written but said they had not lodged the complaint with the police.
"We have lodged our complaint with deputy commissioner, Leh, who is also the returning officer on Friday... After a press conference, Randhawa handed over the envelops filled with money to some journalists who returned these to him immediately," Stanzin told PTI.
Raina refuted the claim, saying he had left the room immediately after the press conference was over on May 2 around 1.30 pm as he had interviews lined up with media groups.
The Ladakh parliamentary constituency is going to polls on May 6.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
-
Thursday 02 May , 2019
'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Thursday 02 May , 2019 'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Siddharth Takes Sly Dig at Akshay Kumar, Asks Trump for an Interview on His 'Cute Personality'
- Sophie Turner Rocks 'Just Married' Sash As She Steps Out With Husband Joe Jonas in LA, Pics
- Samwell Tarly of 'Game of Thrones' Also Thought He Would Die in the 'Battle of Winterfell'
- No More Leather for Your SUV Seats, Eco-Friendly Biomaterials Could be Next Big Thing
- Afridi's ‘Real’ Age in His Autobiography Could Be a Question in Next Year’s CBSE Papers
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results