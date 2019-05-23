Lekang Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Lekang Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Bida Taku IND -- -- Nabam Tekhi NOTA -- -- Nota JD(S) -- -- Takam Paleng JD(U) -- -- Padmeswari Jamoh INC -- -- Takam Sanjoy NPEP -- -- Nikh Khopi BJP -- -- Jummum Ete Deori

48. Lekang is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in East region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in Namsai district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This constituency has 18,195 voters of which 9,436 are male and 8,759 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Lekang, recorded a voter turnout of 86.05%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 88.36% and in 2009, 84.11% of Lekang's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Chowna Mein of INC won in this seat defeating PPA's candidate by a margin of 1,179 votes which was 8.83% of the total votes polled. Chowna Mein polled a total of 13,351 (56.97%) votes.INC's Chowna Mein won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 2946 (24.34%) votes. Chowna Mein polled 12,104 which was 56.97% of the total votes polled.Lekang went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: लिकांग (Hindi), লিকাঙ্গ (Bangla), லெகாங் (Tamil), and లికాంగ్ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).