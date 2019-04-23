English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Less than 5% Voter Turnout in J-K's Anantnag in Four Hours of Polling
The overall poll percentage in Anantnag at 11.00 am was 4.79 per cent, an official spokesman said here.
File photo of elections in Jammu and Kashmir (Image : PTI)
Srinagar: Less than five per cent of the 5.30 lakh electorate of Anantnag district in the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency of Jammu and Kashmir exercised their franchise in the first four hours of polling on Tuesday.
The overall poll percentage in Anantnag at 11.00 am was 4.79 per cent, an official spokesman said here.
Nearly three per cent voting was recorded in the first two hours, he said.
Polling will end at 4.00 pm, instead of the usual 6.00 pm, following a request by police.
The polling so far has been peaceful in the militancy-infested district, police officials said.
Polling in the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency will be held in three legs.
