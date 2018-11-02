English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tej Pratap Yadav Files for Divorce from Aishwarya Rai, Less Than Six Months After Marriage
Tej Pratap married Aishwarya Rai, daughter of senior party leader Chandrika Rai, on May 12 this year.
Lalu Prasad's son Tej Pratap with his wife Aishwarya Rai.
RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav has filed for divorce from his wife of six months in Patna’s family court, sources said on Friday.
Yadav married Aishwarya Rai, daughter of senior party leader Chandrika Rai, on May 12 this year. A Patna family court has listed hearing for November 29.
The high-profile wedding saw over 10,000 guests and was the talk of the town after a ‘food riot’ broke out at the venue, with RJD supporters breaking the cordon of the VIP area and looting food and decoration items.
Journalists and cameramen made a beeline outside the 10, Circular Road residence of Yadav's mother and former chief minister Rabri Devi where Aishwarya, along with her father, visited in the evening while refusing to take questions. They were later joined by Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti, the eldest of Lalu-Rabri's nine children.
Lalu is lodged in jail in Ranchi in connection with multi-crore fodder scam cases.
