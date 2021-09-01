'Let Good Sense Prevail': Mamata Hits Back at Guv Dhankhar Over His 'Politicised Police' Remark

Hours after West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar felt that ‘politicised police poses threat to democracy’, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hits back and said, “I hope the one who is making such a statement will rectify himself".

On the occasion of ‘Police Day’ and while laying the foundation stone of Polyfilm Industrial Unit in Panagarh Industrial Park in West Burdwan, she said, “I have seen (referring to Governor’s tweet). I hope the one who is making such a statement will rectify himself. Due to a few unacceptable acts, the entire police force cannot be blamed for it. Let good sense prevail (hinting at the Governor).”

Banerjee’s reaction came after Governor Dhankhar on Wednesday tweeted, “On Police Day I expect all in this uniform @WBPolice @KolkataPolice to uphold rule of law and act as ‘Human Rights Warriors’. Politicised police poses threat to democracy and lead to a ‘police state’. Non-partisan stance is fundamental for rule of law and blossoming of democracy.”

The Chief Minister announced to set up more than one industry in the State and announced Rs 6,000 crore investments in Panagarh. Mamata said that the ethanol making industry has been developed in the State. The investment will be Rs 1,500 crore.

“Bio-fuels like ethanol will be produced in Bengal. Fuel will be made from broken rice. More than 48,000 people will get jobs,” she said.

While addressing the event, the Chief Minister blamed the Central government for the shortage of Covid-19 vaccines in the State.

“We have maintained zero wastage and achieved our vaccination targets so far. However, there is no supply of vaccines from the Centre. Till August 31, we have crossed the 4 crore target but we still require 14 crore vaccine doses but the Centre is not giving us,” she said.

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said, “Someone promised to bring back ‘kala dhan’ (black money), but nothing happened but we delivered what we promised to the people while maintaining transparency,” she added.

On reports of chaos at some vaccination centres, she urged people not to rush and requested all to maintain a law and order situation for better management of vaccination drives.

In a significant move, she also announced that banks will be open full time till 5 pm from September 2. The decision was taken for the benefit of people to create bank accounts for the ‘Lakshmi Bhandar’ project of the State government.

Lakshmi Bhandar is a direct benefit transfer of Rs 500 per month to women of the general category and Rs 1,000 per month to women from reserved categories.

On the poultry industry, she said, “The government will give subsidies, the bank is lending, the poultry industry. I would like to encourage people to start this business. Why import eggs from outside? Be self-reliant. I have reduced poverty by 40 per cent even in extreme conditions. While employment in the country is declining, employment in the state has increased by 40 per cent.”

The Chief Minister said that a data center industry will be created in the State. “We will focus on the data industry to build Bengal as a hub for information management and collection. There will be 24,000 jobs in the field of information technology,” she said.

On the Deuta Panchami coal mine, she said, “The second largest coal mine in the world will be built here. Rs 15,000 crore will be invested here. Once it is built, there will be no shortage of electricity for the next hundred years.

“Now my target is to bring investment and industry to Bengal,” she added.

Reacting to Banerjee’s claim on bringing investment in Bengal, BJP Spokesperson, Shamik Bhattacharya, said, “There is no investment in Bengal and all her claims are false. She is fooling the people of Bengal and it is unfortunate that under the current ruling government, Bengal lags in many areas including investments.”

