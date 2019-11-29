‘Let People Judge, Not Us’: SC Dismisses Plea Challenging Sena-NCP-Congress Alliance in Maha

New Delhi: "It is for people to judge, not us," said the Supreme Court on Friday as it declined to entertain a petition against post-poll alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress combine in Maharashtra to form the government.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice NV Ramana, dismissed the petition filed by Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha leader Pramod Joshi.

The bench asked Joshi's lawyer Baeuj Sinha as to why courts should enter into these issues.

"It isn't for a court to comment on who should ally with whom and when. These issues aren't amenable to jurisdiction of this court," remarked the bench, when Sinha sought to cite some old judgments on the issues of pre-poll alliance.

The bench added that there will not be any right to dissent if it starts executing pre-poll alliance by passing order.

"Such alliances can also have their own conditions which no outsider may know about. In democracy, this court can't curtail rights of a political party to tie up with some other party," it said.

The court told Sinha that his ideas may be laudable but the courts can't go into these issues.

said the bench, which also included Justices Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna.

Joshi's petition asked for the coalition to be declared a "fraud" on the electorate.

