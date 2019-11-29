Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

‘Let People Judge, Not Us’: SC Dismisses Plea Challenging Sena-NCP-Congress Alliance in Maha

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice NV Ramana, dismissed the petition filed by Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha leader Pramod Joshi.

Utkarsh Anand | CNN-News18

Updated:November 29, 2019, 2:07 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
‘Let People Judge, Not Us’: SC Dismisses Plea Challenging Sena-NCP-Congress Alliance in Maha
'Maha Vikas Aghadi' MLAs and leaders submitted a letter to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari declaring Shiv Sena Chief Udhhav Thackeray as their leader at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on November 26, 2019. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: "It is for people to judge, not us," said the Supreme Court on Friday as it declined to entertain a petition against post-poll alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress combine in Maharashtra to form the government.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice NV Ramana, dismissed the petition filed by Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha leader Pramod Joshi.

The bench asked Joshi's lawyer Baeuj Sinha as to why courts should enter into these issues.

"It isn't for a court to comment on who should ally with whom and when. These issues aren't amenable to jurisdiction of this court," remarked the bench, when Sinha sought to cite some old judgments on the issues of pre-poll alliance.

The bench added that there will not be any right to dissent if it starts executing pre-poll alliance by passing order.

"Such alliances can also have their own conditions which no outsider may know about. In democracy, this court can't curtail rights of a political party to tie up with some other party," it said.

The court told Sinha that his ideas may be laudable but the courts can't go into these issues.

"It is for people to judge, not us," said the bench, which also included Justices Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna.

Joshi's petition asked for the coalition to be declared a "fraud" on the electorate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram