'Let Them Do Drama': Mamata Banerjee Says Voting 'Peaceful' as BJP Alleges Foul Play

As few violent incidents were reported during the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday responded to BJP’s allegation of alleged foul play and said that “if someone does drama, it’s better to ignore". Praising the Kolkata Police, the TMC supremo said the cops on duty did a good job and the polling percentage was also “good".

“If somebody can’t vote what can be done if they do drama let them do. Police have done a good job vote has taken place peacefully,” Banerjee said after casting vote at around 4 pm.

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said strict action will be taken within 24 hours if any party leader is found to be involved in violence during the KMC polls. “This is not Tripura, you show footage whoever involved from whichever party strong action will be taken against that person from administration and party within 25 hours,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, the BJP has demanded a repoll. BJP leaders, including Amit Malviya, have claimed foul play during the KMC elections and said that the voters were “intimidated" and blamed the TMC for violence.

Malviya announced that the BJP will protest all across districts to highlight “death of democracy" in Mamata Banerjee-ruled state. “The TMC has violated KMC polls, bombing voters, murder and rape threats, intimidation, assaulting media, using police and civil administration to bend rules. They have done it all. BJP Bengal to launch protests across all districts of WB to highlight the death of democracy in the State,” Malviya wrote on Twitter. He accused the Kolkata Police to remain a mute spectator because it directly functions under the state home minister Mamata Banerjee.

The BJP alleged Meena Devi Purohit was manhandled in Ward no- 22. In ward no- 45 where both parties candidate alleged that outsiders had come in and there was scuffle. Leader of the Opposition in the state and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari too accused the poll body of failing to ensure free and fair polls in the state.

Adhikary will be meeting the Governor on Sunday evening over the violence.

A voter turnout of 64 per cent was recorded till 5 pm amid sporadic incidents of violence. As many as 72 people were arrested for allegedly disturbing law and order during the polls, police said. One person was arrested for allegedly hurling bombs in Sealdah area, in which three voters were injured, of whom one was in serious condition, a senior police officer said.

