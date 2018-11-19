‘Let Them Unite’: Shah Plays Down Mahagathbandhan Efforts, Says Bypolls Don’t Decide Govts at Centre

BJP chief Amit Shah on Monday said the saffron party would form the next government in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, ruling out any threat from the proposed alliance of opposition parties.Speaking at the News18 Election Conclave in Bhopal, Shah said experts claim that governments in power face anti-incumbency in elections, but the BJP governments in the three states would prove them wrong and return to power. "We will also strengthen so that we can form governments in Telangana and Mizoram with support," he said.Talking about the proposed ‘Mahagathbandhan’ and the hiccups it is facing in its formation, he said bypolls did not form governments at the Centre. He also challenged the opposition parties and said, "Let them all come together and we will still be fighting for 50% mandate in Lok Sabha polls."Shah brushed aside talks of anti-incumbency in state assembly elections, citing the example of former Rajasthan chief minister Bhairon Singh Shekhawat who held two consecutive terms.Rejecting opinion polls which suggest a tough road for the BJP in Rajasthan, Shah said he had personally visited the state and the "dedicated workers and spirited Vasundhara Raje would come out victorious”.The BJP chief also spoke about the Sabarimala row, accusing the Kerala government of taking steps in haste and indulging in excesses. "If it’s about implementing court verdict, then there are verdicts which mandate removal of loudspeakers from mosques, a verdict on dispute between Shia and Sunni communities on a graveyard in Banaras and others," he said. Shah accused the Kerala government of acting out of vendetta on the Sabarimala row, saying there were 13 temples which bar men from entry and it was all about tradition.He also spoke about the name-changing spree, which has kicked up a political row, saying the names were changed legally by elected governments.Commenting on his remarks about the internal democracy in Congress, the BJP president said, “Everyone knew who would succeed Sonia Gandhi as Congress president but can anyone guess who would succeed me in BJP?”​