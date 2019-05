‘Let Us See if Didi Allows’: PM Modi Ahead of Rallies in Bengal Before EC’s Campaign Ban Takes Effect

Amid escalated war of words with Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he would see if Banerjee would allow his rally in Bengal’s Dum Dum today."I have a rally in Dum Dum. Let us see if didi allows it. If she has her way she will not allow the helicopter to land,” Modi said at a rally in Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi has two rallies scheduled in Dum Dum and Laxmikantpur in Bengal today before the EC’s ban on campaigning takes effect today from 10 pm."In Cooch Behar in Bengal where a dais was to be set up for my rally, didi got a grand dais made for her party. I have been seeing this attitude of didi since long but now the country is seeing it," he said.Taking note of the violent clashes at BJP chief Amit Shah’s rally in Kolkata on Tuesday, the Election Commission has cut short the campaigning for the last phase of polling there. The poll body also transferred key officials after the latest round of poll-related violence in the state.Soon after the ban order on Wednesday, Banerjee alleged that the EC gave Modi time to finish his two rallies before implementing the campaign ban. Congress, too, called the decision a “shameful fall for a once-independent constitutional body”.Meanwhile, PM Modi accused the TMC workers of desecrating the bust of reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, and promised to install a "grand statue" at the same spot.(With inputs from PTI)