1-min read

Let's Build New Future, New Politics: Priyanka Logs into Cong's Shakti App in Message to UP Voters

Priyanka and Jyotiraditya Scindia will arrive in Lucknow on Monday on their first trip to the state after being appointed the Congress general secretary in-charges of eastern and western UP respectively.

News18.com

Updated:February 10, 2019, 9:25 PM IST
Let's Build New Future, New Politics: Priyanka Logs into Cong's Shakti App in Message to UP Voters
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, shakes hands with supporters as she returns after taking charge as Congress party’s General Secretary at the party headquarters in New Delhi. (Image: AP)
New Delhi: A day ahead of her maiden visit to Uttar Pradesh as Congress general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that she hopes to usher in a “new kind of politics” where everyone is a stakeholder.

"I am coming tomorrow to Lucknow to meet all of you. I have hope in my heart that together we will start a new kind of politics, a politics in which all of you will be stakeholders — my young friends, my sisters and even the weakest person, all their voices will be heard," said Gandhi through the Congress's Shakti App.

Priyanka and Jyotiraditya Scindia will arrive in Lucknow on Monday on their first trip to the state after being appointed the Congress general secretary in-charges of eastern and western UP respectively.

They will be accompanied by Congress president Rahul Gandhi -- all three visiting the crucial state for the first time after the appointments announced last month.

Congress workers are planning a roadshow when the three leaders travel from the airport to the party's state headquarters.

The party in Uttar Pradesh is seeing the visit as the virtual launch of the Congress campaign in the state, ahead of the coming Lok Sabha elections.

"Come, let's build a new future, new politics with me. Thank you," she said in her message to the people ahead of the visit to the state.

Scindia, in his message, said: "Tomorrow I am coming to be with you. The youth of Uttar Pradesh need a roadmap for the future and the state needs change."

"Come align with us and bring change to Uttar Pradesh," he said.

The two general secretaries will interact with party workers at the state Congress office in Lucknow on February 12, 13 and 14, while Rahul Gandhi is likely to return the same day.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
