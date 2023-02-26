CHANGE LANGUAGE
Let's Fight 'Booth' & Nail: BJP Chief JP Nadda's Mantra Ahead of Karnataka & 2024 LS Polls
1-MIN READ

Let's Fight ‘Booth’ & Nail: BJP Chief JP Nadda’s Mantra Ahead of Karnataka & 2024 LS Polls

By: Pragya Kaushika

Edited By: Manjiri Joshi

Last Updated: February 26, 2023, 19:12 IST

New Delhi, India

BJP chief JP Nadda presided over the meeting of national general secretaries at the party headquarters. (Twitter File)

BJP chief JP Nadda presided over the meeting of national general secretaries at the party headquarters. (Twitter File)

The BJP will look to strengthen its 10 lakh booths and relay the Presidential speech from the budget session on the highs of the PM Modi-led government at two lakh Shakti Kendras across the country

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to strengthen 10 lakh booths and relay Presidential speech from the budget session at two lakh Shakti Kendras across the country.

The task was given to the party leaders at a meeting held by national president J P Nadda on Sunday, sources stated.

Six states will go to polls this year — Karnataka, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram.

Sources also stated that a detailed review of Karnataka was carried out at the meeting. Various pravas required in the state of top leaders, too, were presented in the meet.

The national president had earlier asked the party MPs to take Presidential address that encapsulated the achievements of Modi government over the years to the public.

Nadda presided over the meeting of national general secretaries at the party headquarters.

Present at the meet were national general secretaries Tarun Chugh, Vinod Tawde, C T Ravi, D Purandeshwari, Dushyant Kumar Gautam, Dilip Saikia and Shiv Prakash.

Sources stated that a general preparation in the six poll-bound states, too, was reviewed. Sources said while winning the state polls is important, the meeting focussed more on organisational and political developments in the country ahead of Lok Sabha 2024 elections.

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Nadda in the national Capital on Saturday.

first published:February 26, 2023, 19:01 IST
last updated:February 26, 2023, 19:12 IST
