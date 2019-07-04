Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

'Let's Keep Politics and Religion Apart': With Mamata at Rath Yatra, Nusrat Jahan Sends a Message to Her Critics

Speaking about the fatwa issued against her, Nusrat Jahan said she did not pay attention to 'baseless' issues.

News18.com

Updated:July 4, 2019, 2:48 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Let's Keep Politics and Religion Apart': With Mamata at Rath Yatra, Nusrat Jahan Sends a Message to Her Critics
TMC's Nusrat Jahan at the Rath Yatra on Thursday. (Twitter/ANI)
Loading...

Newly elected Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan, who was under attack from Muslim clerics for wearing sindoor and mangalsutra when she took oath in Parliament after her wedding to businessman Nikhil Jain, on Thursday repeated her look as she stood with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the annual Rath Yatra in Kolkata.

The presence of Jahan, who was a special invitee to the event organised by ISKCON, seemed to a be a subtle yet powerful message to her critics. Speaking to reporters, Jahan said, “Mamata Banerjee comes for Eid and stands with all. There is no politics in this, it is about faith and belief. Let's keep politics and religion apart.”

Speaking about the fatwa issued against her, Jahan said: “Don’t pay heed to things which are baseless. I know my religion. I have been a Muslim by birth and I am still a Muslim. It's about faith. You have to feel it inside your heart and not in your head.”

ISKCON, meanwhile, had applauded Jahan for promoting inclusiveness of religious identities. “Thank you @nusratchirps for accepting the Rathyatra invitation. You are really showing the road forward. Respecting and caring for what others believe and participating in other festivities is a sure way to achieve that elusive social harmony,” ISKCON spokesperson Radharamn Das said in a Twitter post.

The other part of the tweet describes how ISKCON Kolkata Rathyatra is an example of social harmony where Lord’s dresses and the chariot have been built by craftsmen of the Muslim community for decades now.

The Trinamool MP has been in the limelight ever since she debuted in the political arena. She had earlier said in a tweet that she “represent an inclusive India, which is beyond the barriers of caste, creed and religion,” she said in a tweet. “As much as I respect all religions, I still remain a Muslim and no one should comment on what I choose to wear”.

TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty, who along with Jahan was also trolled earlier for her sartorial choices, extended support and said being an Indian would remain their only identification.

In May, Jahan and her Chakraborty had faced backlash on social media over their choice of clothes for their first day in Parliament.

In an interview with CNN-News18 earlier, Jahan said she has always followed her heart where life choices are concerned.

"I am glad that everybody is happy about my marriage, which was a personal decision. A lot of people asked me that I have 'sindoor' on my head, if I have converted because I married a Hindu. But I think we all have the right to choose our religion. I have chosen Islam by birth and will follow it but I respect all religions and their rituals. My husband and I follow our respective religions and I don’t think this is a bold step; it is natural," she had said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram