​Letter of Punjab Appointments ‘Signed’ by Arvind Kejriwal Triggers Row, AAP Calls It 'Fake'

A war of words followed by threats of legal action livened up the Punjab political scene on Friday when a letter of political appointments in the state purportedly signed by Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal was tweeted by Congress leaders Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Sukhpal Khaira. The AAP was quick to dismiss the letter as fake.

The controversy was triggered when Warring and Khaira tagged a letter on their Twitter handles that was purportedly signed by Kejriwal. The letter purportedly announced the appointment of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders to boards and corporations in Punjab. Warring said that people’s apprehensions that the Punjab government was being run by remote control from Delhi were proving to be true.

Khaira in his tweet had said, “It is now abundantly clear with documented evidence that BhagwantMann doesn’t have the authority to make Pb govt appointments as they’re approved by @ArvindKejriwal. Had they been Aap party appointments it would be justified by Kejriwal being party head but govt posts unacceptable.”

The AAP Punjab in a tweet said that it would initiate action against the “habitual fake news peddlers of the Congress”.

The opposition Congress has been constantly claiming the Bhagwant Mann government is being run by Kejriwal. The Opposition had earlier alleged that the Delhi CM was being provided security by the Punjab police, a charge denied by the Mann government.

