Life Mission Scam: Kerala CM’s Entire Family Involved; ED on Right Track, Says Swapna Suresh

Swapna Suresh — the main accused in Kerala Gold smuggling case — on Wednesday alleged that the entire family of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is behind the Life Mission Scam and that the Enforcement Directorate is in the right direction in its investigation.

Talking to reporters, Suresh said that “The entire family of the Chief Minister is behind this scam. We have to bring the truth in front of the people. They are taking away common people’s money in the name of new projects.’

Her comments come after the central probe agency arrested Vijayan’s former principal secretary M Sivasankar in violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulations) Act in the Life Mission project.

Suresh also alleged that Sivasankar had “helped to complete all administrative requirements so that they could make a scam out of it." She further said that the ED was on the right track and that she was ready to cooperate with them.’

Sivasankar was also arrested with Swapna in the gold smuggling case involving diplomatic baggage to UAE consulate.

Sivasankar was being questioned by the central probe agency for the past three days here and he was taken into custody Tuesday night, officials said. Sources said his arrest will be recorded soon and the former bureaucrat will be produced before a court on Wednesday after a medical check up, according to PTI.

The Life Mission project aims at providing houses for poor at Wadakkanchery in Thrissur district of Kerala.

The CBI had in 2020 filed an FIR in a Kochi court under section 120 B of the IPC and section 35 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), 2010 on a complaint by the then Wadakancherry Congress MLA, Anil Akkara, listing Santosh Eappen, Managing Director of Unitac Builder, Kochi as the first accused and Sane Ventures as the second accused.

