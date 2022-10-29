Lights, Camera, Action: Rahul Gandhi Dances with Locals in T'gana, Reminds Us of Netas & Their Offbeat Avatars

The poll season brings with it unique ways to campaign. Netas (politicians) across party lines from Prime Minister Modi to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have all tried their best to blend in with the locals during their travels. While PM Modi is famous for donning traditional hats, he has also been spotted playing local musical instruments while touring. More recently, he was spotted grooving and singing along to patriotic songs with jawans in Kargil. Rahul Gandhi on the other hand has been in the news for his offbeat stops during the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo’ yatra across India.

Here are some instances where political leaders have donned a different avatar while on the road:

Narendra Modi

Traditional hats are a favourite for the PM who has sported a wide range of traditional hats and attires during his travels. Most recently, PM Modi was seen in white traditional attire with the swastik printed on the back during his Kedarnath visit.

PM Modi is also a fan of traditional musical instruments and has tried his hand at several instruments including the drums and even the flute.

Rahul Gandhi

Several videos of Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo yatra have been widely shared on social media. Just this week, Rahul Gandhi followed the PM’s trend and donned a traditional headgear. Gandhi was also seen dancing with locals in Telanagana. Rahul Ganshi also made several stops at local restaurants and shops, tasting the local cuisine. Today, Gandhi was spotted playing with a baby goat.

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been spotted with her dancing shoes on several times. Recently, she danced with folk artists at a mass wedding ceremony in Alipurduar. Banerjee has also performed with folk artistes at the grand carnival that featured the top 95 Durga Puja pandals of Kolkata.

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is known for breaking into a song during his speeches. Back in 2013, when he was sworn in, Kejriwal sang on stage and has continued to do so. Last year, he sang during a New Year’s even in Delhi.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan dances with the people from tribal communities, during the Bhagoria Mahotsav in Barwani pic.twitter.com/l62tdH4rII — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 17, 2022

During Diwali celebrations earlier this month, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with his wife were both spotted dancing in Bhopal. He and his wife danced with children who lost their parents during Covid19 pandemic.

Bhupesh Baghel

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel was seen playing a musical instrument with artists at a ‘Govardhan Puja’ event in Raipur on November 5 pic.twitter.com/ij24dzQMj7 — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2021

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel too has been in the dance squad several times. Most recently he was spotted dancing with local artists during Govardhan Puja last year. He was also spotted playing musical instruments.

