Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

'Like a New Truck': Sharad Pawar Takes Jibe at Rajnath Singh Performing 'Shastra Puja' For Rafale Jet

The Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said that when a lemon-chilli is hung on a Rafale aircraft with the idea of protecting it from curse just like it's hung on a newly-purchased truck.

News18.com

Updated:October 10, 2019, 2:28 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Like a New Truck': Sharad Pawar Takes Jibe at Rajnath Singh Performing 'Shastra Puja' For Rafale Jet
File photo of NCP president Sharad Pawar.

New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday responded sardonically to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's performing 'shastra puja' in front of the Rafale jet handed over by France.

"I have no doubts on the decision taken for national security. I don't know if it is true, but what can one say when a lemon-chilli is hung on a Rafale aircraft with the idea of protecting it from curse just like it's hung on a newly-purchased truck," he said.

Pawar is among many to have criticised Singh for sprinkling the aircraft with flowers, etching Om on its body and placing a lime in front of the wheels to "ward off evil spirits" before his first sortie in the jet.

Congress leader Udit Raj had tweeted saying,"What would the world be thinking? Due to this superstition, such fighter aircradt have to be bought from ouside. The day superstition ends, we will build it ourselves."

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha had called the gesture "tamasha".

Home Minister Amit Shah, however, defended Singh by saying that 'shashtra puja' is a long-held tradition. He found unexpected support in Maharashtra Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam who called the practice a "hallowed tradition" of the country. He criticised Kharge and said that the practise could not be called a "tamasha".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram