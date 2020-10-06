Like BJP in 2003, Congress Releases 'Aarop Patra' in Poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

After releasing constituency-wise its 'Vachan Patra' (election manifesto) for by-polls in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress has come up with seat-wise 'Aarop Patra' on the BJP’s two earlier tenures and the current government. The BJP had first brought out an 'Aarop Patra' in the form of a booklet, highlighting alleged corruption and shortcomings of the then Digvijaya Singh government in 2003, ahead of Assembly polls in the state.

Prepared in two parts, the document underlines alleged anomalies of the BJP government’s 15-year-rule while the second portion talks about "misrule" after March this year when Shivraj Singh Chouhan assumed office after the Kamal Nath government collapsed.

The 'Aarop Patra' alleges growing crimes against women, budget deduction for farming, spiralling electricity bills, re-emergence of criminal elements and so on.

“In BJP's 15-year-rule, all kinds of mafia flourished, farmers were betrayed, crimes against women surged and unemployment surged,” said Congress working president Ramniwas Rawat, quoting the document.

BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said issues if the Congress pics up issues highlighted by the BJP in by-polls, it will be taught a lesson by the public.

Congress spokesperson Ajay Singh Yadav said the party is underlining the BJP’s failure through the document being sent to all by-poll bound constituencies.

Polling for 28 seats takes place in MP on November 3 and the results will be announced on November 10.