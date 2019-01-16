'Like-minded Parties Must Unite': KCR's Son Meets Jagan, Pushes for Federal Front

Stressing that like-minded parties must unite for Federal Front, K Chandrashekar Rao's son and Telangana Rashtra Samithi president KT Rama Rao met YSRCP's Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Wednesday. He said that the two also spoke to Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy and former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi in this regard.Sources told CNN-News18 that the CM had directed a four-member team as the party attempts to gather more regional satraps for its Federal Front team.Apart from KTR, the team consists of B Vinod Kumar, Member of Parliament, and other senior leaders from TRS such as Palla Rajeshwar Reddy. The meeting took place at Lotus Pond, Jagan's residence in the city. This is the first direct meeting between both the parties.The move, however, does not come as a surprise. KCR and KTR have hinted in the past that they're open to working with opposition leaders in Andhra Pradesh to defeat chief minister Chandrababu Naidu in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.Wednesday's meeting could also focus on both the teams working together for the elections in Andhra Pradesh.There have been subtle hints from Jagan also on working with KCR."They are 17 and we are 25 MPs and together we are about 42. That's a sufficient number to put pressure at the Centre and can be a game changer," Jagan told media last week during his Padhayatra, when asked if he would seek support from KCR in his fight for Special Status for Andhra Pradesh.After a thumping victory in the recent elections in the state, KCR had said that his focus will now be the national politics. In his recent tour for the Federal Front push, KCR had met Mamata Banerjee, Naveen Patnaik, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati.However, it is still unclear as of how many of them are on board with the Telangana chief for his alternative front.