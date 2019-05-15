Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Like PM Modi, I am Also Subjected to Abuse by Congress Leaders: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan repeated his claim that Congress leaders were lying on the issue of farm loan waiver.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:May 15, 2019, 8:55 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Like PM Modi, I am Also Subjected to Abuse by Congress Leaders: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
File photos of BJP leader and former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and incumbent CM Kamal Nath.
Loading...
Bhopal: Echoing similar remarks expressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has accused opposition parties of ‘abusing’ him during campaigning, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan too claimed on Wednesday that Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Kamal Nath ‘abuse’ him daily.

Addressing election rallies in the state for the last phase of polling, Chouhan accused Gandhi and Nath of falsely boasting continuously that their party waived off Rs two lakh each of farm loans in MP.

The former CM accused Gandhi and Nath of abusing him daily. “They roam around saying that farm loans are written off but I claim they are lying. If they don’t fulfill their promises and don’t waive off loans, people won’t let them inside their villages. They have to waive off loans at any cost,” asserted Chouhan.

Adding that Nath arranged a paper to claim that farm loans of Shivraj’s family have been written off, Chouhan repeated his claim that Congress leaders were lying.

Earlier, Gandhi while addressing election rallies in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, flashed papers claiming that the Congress government had waived off loans of Chouhan’s family members apart from several BJP workers.

Gandhi had accused Chouhan of making false accusations that loans weren’t written off. Chouhan in election rallies had asked the Congress president to furnish details of farmers whose loan were waived off.

Training his guns on CM Nath, Chouhan said the BJP had brought the MP on the path of development but the Congress looted it in their rule of four months.

“All our welfare schemes have ceased and now, only a transfer industry was running in full speed,” affirmed Chouhan.

“Only BJP can guarantee safety of farmers, youths and the public,” Chouhan added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram