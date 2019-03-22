Like Priyanka Gandhi’s Persona, Congress to Benefit In Areas Where She Will Campaign, Says BJP’s Babulal Gaur

Congress’s newly-appointed general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday found an unlikely fan in senior BJP leader and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Babulal Gaur.Gaur appreciated Gandhi’s persona and called her a mirror image of her grandmother, former prime minister Indira Gandhi.He also claimed that Gandhi’s poll campaign would benefit the Congress party in Lok Sabha elections.Speaking to the News18, the veteran BJP leader said, “People have a special craze for the Nehru family, especially for Indira Gandhi. And Priyanka resembles late Indira Gandhi.”“People get attracted to their favourite personalities and this leads to crowd gathering,” Gaur said, adding that a huge crowd conveys a positive message and also converts into electoral gains.“A certain section of this crowd gets converted into votes,” he said.The former MP chief minister further claimed that the Congress will benefit in all those areas where Gandhi campaigns. “Not everywhere but the Congress party is likely to be benefitted in areas where Priyanka Gandhi would campaign. Wherever she will go, the Congress would benefit but they won’t benefit across the country,” he said.Known for his candid take on politics, the 88-year-old further claimed that he liked the way Gandhi dresses up, her persona, manner of conversing with people and the way she presents herself. “I am not a fan of Priyanka Gandhi but I speak about things that I like,” he said.However, trying a balancing act between his party and the Congress, Gaur said that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a national figure and his influence is spread across the country, Gandhi has the image of a local leader and would leave an impression only in the places she would visit.