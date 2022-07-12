Like Sri Lankans, People of India Will Oust the BJP: TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee at North Bengal Rally

People of India will behave like Sri Lankans to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party, said Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee during his North Bengal visit on Tuesday.

What was meant to be a political rally in Jalpaiguri, ended up becoming a ground visit of the region. He had a meeting in Dhupguri of North Bengal in the afternoon, but he went to visit the market in Domahani and interact with the locals.

He heard traders’ problems and even called the panchayat in-charge, asking why people did not get the facilities.

Many said Banerjee was following in his aunt TMC chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s footsteps, as she too goes on such surprise visits.

Of the 42 seats in North Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party won 25 in 2021, which is a concern for the TMC. It is also why Mamata Banerjee has been visiting North Bengal regularly since last year. Banerjee, too, seems to be focusing on North Bengal now.

THE ATTACK IS ON

At his political rally, Banerjee said the TMC will not allow division of Bengal. “Till Mamata Banerjee is there, we will not allow any division. The BJP can try, but we will not allow it. We don’t say North Bengal and South Bengal as we don’t see any difference. Outsiders will come and go, but Bengal wants its daughter.”

The entire Trinamool Congress family believes in standing beside people, sharing their sorrows as well as their joys. Special moments from our National General Secretary Shri @abhishekaitc's visit to Maynaguri 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/J2bG4V6KXb — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) July 12, 2022

While on the one hand, he attacked the BJP, on the other, he gave a clear message to local leaders not to be highhanded.

He said, “Leaders here should talk to people. If Mamata Banerjee can come so many times, what’s your problem? You have to be with people. You can’t be part of the party on WhatsApp, you have to be on ground.”

Promising to look into all issues, he gave out a helpline number — 7887778877 — to people.

