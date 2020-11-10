Limbdi Assembly By-election Results Live Updates

Votes cast for the bypolls in the Limbdi Assembly constituency in the state of Gujarat are being counted on November 10, 2020.

Limbdi is one of the eight seat(s) in the state of Gujarat where bye-elections are being held. Bypolls for Limbdi was conducted along with the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

There are 14 candidates contesting in the 2020 by-polls for the Limbdi seat. This is a General constituency. Full list of candidates contesting from Limbdi constituency: Parmar Dilipbhai Mohanbhai (Akhil Bharatiya Rajarya Sabha), Kiritsinh Jitubha Rana (Bharatiya Janata Party), Khachar Chetanbhai Ramkubhai (Indian National Congress), Gabu Nagjibhai Mohanbhai (Independent), Goyal Rajeshbhai Thakrshibhai (Independent), Parmar Jayantibhai Arjanbhai (Independent), Panchala Mavjibhai Vitthalbhai (Independent), Makwana Dalpatbhai Lagharbhai (Independent), Metaliya Tejabhai Narshibhai (Independent), Rupabhai Lagharbhai Rathod (Independent), Vadher Harshadkumar Mohanlal (Independent), Velani Lakhamanbhai Chaturbhai (Independent), Shaileshbhai Ukabhai Parmar (Independent), Solanki Bhimjibhai Balubhai (Independent)

Track the live results of all the 59 state Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat here. Lok Sabha by-poll was held for one seat in Bihar and Assembly by-polls were held in 58 Vidhan Sabha seats across 11 states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana. One candidate has been elected unopposed in Manipur.