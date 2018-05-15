GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Lingsugur Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress Candidate D S Hoolageri Wins

Live election result of 57 Lingsugur constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Lingsugur MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:22 PM IST
Lingsugur (SC) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Raichur district and Hyderabad Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Raichur Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,37,897 voters in the constituency that includes general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters, 1,18,813 are male, 1,19,030 female and 10 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 100.15 and the approximate literacy rate is 61%
Live Status INC D. S. Hoolageri Won
RESULTS 2018
Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC5423033.04%D. S. Hoolageri
JD(S)4928430.02%Bandi Siddu
BJP4738528.87%Manappa D Vajjal
CPI(ML)(R)23341.42%R Manasayya
NOTA20741.26%Nota
IND20561.25%A Balaswamy Kodli
INCP16270.99%Hanumanta Karekallu
IND13590.83%Somalinga Dubari
IND13010.79%Shivaputra Ganadala
IND12210.74%Srinivas Bhovi
IND6570.40%Nagaraj Moti
AIMEP6210.38%Honnappa

JDS won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 1,286 votes (0.99%) securing 24.49% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 65.51%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 19,180 votes (20.03%) registering 53.29% of the votes polled.

Check the table below for Lingsugur live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

