Liquor is a Tonic, Crucial in Times of Pandemic: Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste

In a controversial remark, Union Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste on Sunday said liquor is a tonic which is important during Covid-19. The union minister added that this is the reason why a large number of people consume liquor.

Kulaste in an event in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandla said, “When lockdown was imposed all the shops had closed down and as soon as the relaxations were announced how people started running to these shops.”

He also said that liquor being a choice of people it is also a source of revenue for the government, leading to a competition among the Centre and the states.

Besides meeting people, the minister also held meeting of district crisis management group and also visited Seoni and Dindori districts.

Earlier, Akash Vijayvargiya, the MLA son of BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya had said that liquor is a social evil but as revenues are falling during Covid-19 times, state government has opened liquor shops to boost income.

Liquor shops have remained open in Madhya Pradesh till 11pm despite Covid-19 restrictions across the state. Congress had slammed the move of the excise department letting the shops open despite restrictions.

(With inputs from Krishna Sahu)

