Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Booze on the Rise: EC’s Seizure Figures Reveal How Gujarat, Bihar are Not So Dry After All

Alcohol seized from dry states till the second phase of election is three times worth of liquor confiscated from these states during the 2014 general election.

Ghazanfar Abbas | News18.com

Updated:April 19, 2019, 8:44 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Booze on the Rise: EC’s Seizure Figures Reveal How Gujarat, Bihar are Not So Dry After All
Representative Image.(Image: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: At the end of the first two phases of 2019 Lok Sabha election, law enforcement agencies have seized liquor worth over Rs 13 crore from dry states.

The seizure is three times the worth of alcohol seized from these states during the 2014 general election. So far, liquor worth over Rs 219 crore that was supposed to be distributed among voters has been seized from across the country.

According to data available with the Election Commission, a total of 3.69 lakh litre of liquor (worth Rs 10.7 crore) was seized from Gujarat, 0.71 lakh litre from Bihar, 0.56 lakh litre (worth Rs 1.86 crore) from Nagaland. Another Rs 24 lakh worth liquor was confiscated by agencies in Mizoram till April 18.

The dry states (where liquor is fully banned) include Gujarat, Bihar, Nagaland, Mizoram and union territory of Lakshadweep. There is a partial ban on alcohol in some districts of Manipur.

These seizures have exposed the illegal liquor supply channels unchecked by the respective state governments. Among them, three states — Gujarat, Bihar and Nagaland — are, at present, being ruled by the BJP or BJP-led NDA governments.

Till phase two, total liquor worth Rs 12.8 crore has been seized from Gujarat, Nagaland, Mizoram and Lakshadweep. Ahead of the 2014 election, liquor worth only Rs 4.31 crore was seized from these states.

Among the dry states, liquor worth Rs 9.12 crore from Gujarat, 0.55 lakh litre from Bihar, Rs 1.86 crore from Nagaland, Rs 24 lakh from Mizoram and Rs 30,000 from Lakshadweep was seized ahead of the first phase of the election. The worth of liquor seized from across the nation in the first phase stands at Rs 198 crore.

During the 2014 Lok Sabha election, liquor worth Rs 3 lakh, Rs 3.66 crore, Rs 35 lakh and Rs 27 lakh was seized from all these states, respectively.

While no liquor had been seized in Lakshadweep, the value of total alcohol confiscation from all Indian states was about Rs 92 crore in 2014.

Besides liquor, agencies have seized cash, drugs, precious metals, like gold and silver, and freebies worth Rs 2,413.50 crore from across in the last few days.

In all, cash worth over Rs 697 crore, drugs worth about Rs 1,152 crore, precious metals worth over Rs 512 crore and freebies worth over Rs 51 crore have been seized.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram