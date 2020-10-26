List Of MP Postal Ballot Voters Not Provided To Parties: Nath

Bhopal: Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Monday said the Madhya Pradesh chief electoral office had not provided the list of voters who could cast postal ballots in the bypolls for 28 Assembly seats scheduled for November 3. In a four page letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, Nath said a provision was put in place for the first time due to the COVID-19 outbreak to allow those above 80 years of age, the physically challenged and suspected coronavirus patients to cast votes through postal ballots.

“In Madhya Pradesh, about 1,50,000 applications were received, of which 37,000 were given permission to cast their votes through postal ballots. Unfortunately the CEC has not provided the list of such voters,” he said in the letter. Nath claimed the CEO of MP had said “the CEC has not given them permission to give the list of voters who can cast their votes through postal ballots”.

“Even election observers appointed by the CEC are unaware of the list of such voters,” he said in the letter. Speaking on the issue, MP joint chief electoral officer Mohit Bundas said, “We have sought directions from the Election Commission on the issue of providing a list of voters who have been given the permission to cast postal ballots due to the pandemic.” In the letter, Nath also named officials who he alleged were working openly in favour of the ruling party.

He asked the CEC to intervene to ensure the bypolls are held in a free and fair manner.

