Little Chance Tripura Will See a Triangular Fight in 2023: CM Biplab Deb After BJP Sweep in Civic Polls

No one held a bigger stake in the Tripura civic body polls than Chief Minister Biplab Deb as the battle was riddled with challenges from both outside the BJP and within. So after the civic poll results that saw BJP register a thumping victory, CM Deb evidently looked more relieved than happy even as he called the win a “magic worked by the people of Tripura”.

“No state or its chief minister is small or big. All are equal under the Constitution. The way the people of Tripura were being bad-mouthed, the way some people conspired to create a vicious atmosphere in Tripura, the way our people, our culture and our administration were being insulted in a sustained manner, I think the people have given a befitting reply to all that in EVMs,” said Deb in an exclusive interview to News18.

The BJP registered its best performance in five years in Tripura by winning 329 of the 334 seats across 14 civic bodies, including the crucial Agartala Municipal Corporation, where it won in all the 51 wards, rendering it opposition-less. Additionally, the BJP also secured an upward 60 per cent vote.

ALSO READ: Tripura Civic Polls: ‘Khela Shesh’ for TMC? As BJP Wins Prestige Battle, Here’s What it Means for Saffron Camp

On opposition-less civic boards, Deb told News18, “I have nothing to say about opposition-less civic boards. It’s the decision of the people who have seen us perform in the last four years and have decided which way they want to go to ensure their and this state’s prosperity. I accept their verdict with humility."

Asked whether this overwhelming victory would provide the Tripura BJP with the much-desired political advantage in the run-up to the state polls, which are barely 14 months away, Deb said, “Political and election mathematics often do not work on the ground. We should leave it to the people to do their own math and not get engrossed with our own. Rather we should try and understand the equations that are getting played in people’s minds.”

One political equation, however, Deb seemed to be pretty much certain about in terms of the upcoming state polls is that the BJP will not have to fight two opposing forces.

“It is a historical truth that elections in Tripura are always held in a two-party mode. There have been no elections since 1972 when Tripura gained full statehood, where the contest has been anything, but binary. There is little chance, hence, that we will have to contest against a third party in 2023. That is the characteristic of this state,” he asserted.

Asked whether he was suggesting that the Trinamool Congress would lose political foothold since the Left still retains a traditional vote base, a smiling Deb replied, “I am no one to suggest anybody’s exit. All I am sure of is that the BJP is here to stay and that people would not allow the entry of a third force. You can make your own assessment from today’s results as to who the people would choose as a second force.”

Even as the chief minister left the Krishnanagar party headquarters in Agartala for home, the spring in his stride suggested that Deb knew he had crossed a major hurdle on his way to convince his bosses in Delhi for a repeat nomination for the top job of the state in about a year’s time from now.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.